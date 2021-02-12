Noir Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,877.53 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $374,877.53 and $720.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00359592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.26 or 0.03804595 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,438,629 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

