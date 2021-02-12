Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

