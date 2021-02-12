Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 14.6%

Noram Ventures Inc. (CVE:NRM)’s share price fell 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 1,131,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 646,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Noram Ventures from C$0.40 to C$1.27 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.64 million and a PE ratio of -63.08.
About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)
Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
