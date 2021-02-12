Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 14.6%

Noram Ventures Inc. (CVE:NRM)’s share price fell 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 1,131,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 646,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Noram Ventures from C$0.40 to C$1.27 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.64 million and a PE ratio of -63.08.

In other news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of Noram Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,375.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

