Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.98. 772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

