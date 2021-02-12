Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 11,708,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 3,734,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

