Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,844,166.53.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,010.00.

Shares of NDM traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,379. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$590.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

