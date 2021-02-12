Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price was down 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 66,520,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 63,440,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 4,488,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 371,877 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

