Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.58. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 53,671 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.77 million and a P/E ratio of -40.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kasi Sethu Raman sold 171,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$65,143.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,992.40.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

