Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

