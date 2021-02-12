NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Announces Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,342. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

