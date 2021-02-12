NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.