Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.38. Novan shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 166,449 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $321.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

