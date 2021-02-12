Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 3.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $69,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

