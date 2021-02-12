Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 3.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $15,087,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.