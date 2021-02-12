Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

