Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.