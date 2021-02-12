NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $46,463,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $7,330,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NVCR opened at $183.08 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

