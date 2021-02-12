Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.