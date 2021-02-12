Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 209,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 135,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

