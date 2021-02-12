Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Nucor worth $39,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE:NUE opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.