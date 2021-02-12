Nuggets Price Tops $0.0011 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $4,691.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00285225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,022.25 or 1.00743014 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

