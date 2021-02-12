Nutralife Biosciences (OTCMKTS:NTFU) Trading Up 30%

Shares of Nutralife Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:NTFU) were up 30% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 78,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 45,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Nutralife Biosciences (OTCMKTS:NTFU)

NutraFuels, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray.

