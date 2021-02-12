Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 50,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 591,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 255,322 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,610,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

