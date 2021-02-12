Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $99,071.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSE:JPT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

