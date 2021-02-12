Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Up 137.0% in January

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

