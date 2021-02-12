NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.63. 194,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,142. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $610.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.