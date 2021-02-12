NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 183,712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $306,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $601.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $372.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $610.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

