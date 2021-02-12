NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 5.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.16% of NVR worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,350,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,708.23. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,268.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,142.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

