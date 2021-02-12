NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $423.43 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $423.43 million and $12,234.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $69.47 or 0.00146254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00091391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.61 or 1.00463039 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,653,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,094,959 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

