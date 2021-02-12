NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers Sells 35,886 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -367.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $62,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

