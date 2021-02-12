NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers Sells 35,886 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kurt Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00.
NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -367.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $62,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
