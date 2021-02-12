NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $526,157.73 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.39. 1,640,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 147,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

