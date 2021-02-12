nYFI (N0031) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,865.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One nYFI token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $444,842.20 and approximately $93,865.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.