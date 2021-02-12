O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 1,405 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

