O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 3,947 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after buying an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

