O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 6,260 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.