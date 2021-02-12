O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 2,766 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

