O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

