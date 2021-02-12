O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 323.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

