O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Total accounts for approximately 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Total by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Total by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

