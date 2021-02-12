O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 590,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after acquiring an additional 495,940 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 904,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 429,135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

