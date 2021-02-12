O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

