O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 1,415 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $119.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

