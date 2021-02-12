O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 3,565 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.88. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

