O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.77. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

