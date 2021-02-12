O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

NYSE ABBV opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

