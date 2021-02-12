Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,280. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

