Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

