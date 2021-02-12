Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $250.75 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $485.28 million and $250.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.00 or 0.01116985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.31 or 0.05697027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

