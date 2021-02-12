Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Up 180.9% in January

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 180.9% from the January 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 649,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Ocean Thermal Energy alerts:

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.