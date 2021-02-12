Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 100200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$22.26 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

